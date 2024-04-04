All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 4 April 2024, 23:54
Russians attack Kharkiv
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russian invaders began to attack Kharkiv again on the evening of 4 April.

Source: Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv at 23:26. Two minutes later, the mayor reported that explosions had been heard in Kharkiv again.

He added that the Russian invaders were striking Kharkiv again and urged people to stay in shelters.

Background: A total of four Shahed drone strikes on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Kharkiv on the evening of 4 April. As a result, four people have been killed and 12 others injured. Three rescue workers are among the dead. 

Watch a report by Ukrainska Pravda about how civilians in Kharkiv are suffering from the Russian invaders' attacks.

