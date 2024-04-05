Russia bombards Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, wounding three people
Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:46
Russian forces have attacked the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with a drone, injuring three people.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "These are an 84-year-old woman and two men, 59 and 56. The doctors diagnosed them with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs."
Details: They were reportedly taken to hospital. Doctors are currently providing them with all the necessary care.
