Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 86 companies and 7 individuals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has implemented the National Security and Defence Council's (NSDC) decision to impose personal sanctions against 86 companies and seven individuals, including citizens of foreign states.

Source: the decree on the President's Office website

Details: The annexes to the NSDC’s decision indicate that 73 out of 86 legal entities subject to sanctions are registered in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, two are in temporarily occupied Mariupol of Donetsk Oblast, and three are in occupied Sevastopol. The remaining legal entities are located in the Russian Federation and China.

Advertisement:

Restrictive measures against these legal entities have been imposed for three and ten years.

Sanctions for a term of three years have been introduced against six individuals: Vadym Alperin, Oleksandr Yerimitsiuts, Yurii Kushnir, Orest Adamcho, Viktor Sherman and Andrii Popov.

Vadym Alperin's assets have been frozen for three years, and he is prohibited from conducting any trade operations, transferring capital abroad, participating in privatisation, and so on.

Araik Amirkhanyan has been subject to 10-year restrictive measures. The Internet portal Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) states that he is involved in raiding, organising illegal crossings of the state border and laundering money with subsequent transfers to Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background:

On 12 October 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine closed the criminal case against Odesa businessman Vadym Alperin. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to Alperin as "one of the godfathers of smuggling in Ukraine" and promised a reward for his detention.

Businessman Vadym Alperin and his accomplices were accused of creating a criminal organisation, illegally importing goods into Ukraine through fraudulent schemes. According to the investigation, the losses amounted to over UAH 63.8 million (approx. US$1.6 million). Alperin is also under sanctions by the NSDC.

Odesa businessman Viktor Sherman, whose companies are engaged in maritime freight transportation, is primarily focused on importing clothing from China. Local media outlets refer to Sherman as one of Vadym Alperin's partners.

Support UP or become our patron!