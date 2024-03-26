Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address on 26 March that Oleksii Danilov, whose dismissal as Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) was announced earlier, has been reassigned to another area.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 26 March

Quote: "Today I continued the reboot of our state's governance system. There have been some personnel changes. I am grateful to Oleksii Danilov for his work as Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council. He is being reassigned to another area. More details will follow.

Advertisement:

I have appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko as the NSDC's new secretary; he will combine his experience leading Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service with the responsibilities of the National Security and Defence Council. Oleh Ivashchenko, the new Head of Foreign Intelligence, has relevant experience. Overall, I anticipate that our state's strategic capabilities will be strengthened, enabling us to predict and influence the processes on which our national security depends."

Background:

On 26 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov as secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who previously served as the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, as the new NSDC secretary.

Following his dismissal, Oleksii Danilov reflected on his four years of service and thanked Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust in him.

