Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 March 2024, 15:39
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has fired Oleksii Danilov from the position of the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Source: decree of Zelenskyy from 26 March

Details: He appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as the new secretary with another decree.

