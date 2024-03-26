Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one
Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 15:39
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has fired Oleksii Danilov from the position of the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.
Source: decree of Zelenskyy from 26 March
Details: He appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as the new secretary with another decree.
