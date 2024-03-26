Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has fired Oleksii Danilov from the position of the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Source: decree of Zelenskyy from 26 March

Details: He appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as the new secretary with another decree.

