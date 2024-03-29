Zelenskyy announces five priorities for National Security and Defence Council – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held the first meeting of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) since the change of its secretary.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are starting the renewed work of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy said that, first of all, it is about greater predictability. "We need to strengthen Ukraine's ability to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our state depends," he explained.

The second is the continuation of all current tasks of the NSDC system. "And especially with regard to the sanctions policy of our state," Zelenskyy said.

Thirdly, it is doctrinal work. "The clarity of national guidelines and systematic implementation of these is what is needed both now and after the war," he said.

Zelenskyy called cybersecurity and information the fourth priority of the NSDC. "The National Security and Defence Council has the potential to do more to protect [the state] against enemy destabilisation operations and coordinate all state institutions in this area," the president said during the meeting.

The fifth task of the NSDC is to work on the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and its draft decisions, and monitor the implementation of decisions. "The obvious priority is the defence of our state and the protection of our society," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

On 26 March 2024, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, to the post.

Danilov summed up the result of more than four years of his work in the office and thanked President Zelenskyy for his trust.

