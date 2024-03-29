All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy announces five priorities for National Security and Defence Council – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 12:33
Zelenskyy announces five priorities for National Security and Defence Council – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held the first meeting of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) since the change of its secretary.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are starting the renewed work of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that, first of all, it is about greater predictability. "We need to strengthen Ukraine's ability to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our state depends," he explained.

The second is the continuation of all current tasks of the NSDC system. "And especially with regard to the sanctions policy of our state," Zelenskyy said.

Thirdly, it is doctrinal work. "The clarity of national guidelines and systematic implementation of these is what is needed both now and after the war," he said.

Zelenskyy called cybersecurity and information the fourth priority of the NSDC. "The National Security and Defence Council has the potential to do more to protect [the state] against enemy destabilisation operations and coordinate all state institutions in this area," the president said during the meeting.

The fifth task of the NSDC is to work on the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and its draft decisions, and monitor the implementation of decisions. "The obvious priority is the defence of our state and the protection of our society," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • On 26 March 2024, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, to the post.
  • Danilov summed up the result of more than four years of his work in the office and thanked President Zelenskyy for his trust.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: National Security and Defence CouncilZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
National Security and Defence Council
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one
Zelenskyy admits new commander-in-chief into Ukraine's highest command and control bodies
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: