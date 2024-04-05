Russian diesel fuel exports to other countries are up by almost 40%

The volume of Russian gas oils and diesel fuel received in other countries' ports during the week of 25-31 March has increased by 39% over the previous week to 1.04 million tonnes.

Source: enkorr, citing data from the A-95 Consulting Group

Details: Türkiye, Brazil, and Senegal received the largest volumes of Russian gas oils and diesel fuel between 25 and 31 March. They account for 71% of shipments.

Advertisement:

The volume of Russian diesel and gas oil received at Turkish ports increased by 46% to 488,000 tonnes. This is the highest weekly total on record.

Last week, receipts of Russian distillates in Brazilian ports increased by 21%, totaling 150,000 tonnes. All cargo was sent from the Primorsk terminal.

Senegal's ports received 98,000 tonnes of Russian diesel.

Support UP or become our patron!