Russian soldier captured near Urozhaine while storming Ukrainian positions on moped – video

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 5 April 2024, 13:10
Photo: deepstatemap

The National Guard of Ukraine has captured a Russian soldier from a Russian marine brigade who was trying to get to Ukrainian positions on a moped near Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: National Guard of Ukraine 

Quote: "During the work of one of the aerial reconnaissance units in the area of Urozhaine, UAV operators noticed a Russian serviceman approaching Ukrainian positions on a moped and then trying to get closer unnoticed and conduct reconnaissance."

Details: The Russian soldier was captured by soldiers of the 21st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

He is 43 years old. He served under contract in the ranks of a marine brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. In September 2023, he took part in combat actions in Donetsk Oblast.

He stated that he was called up as a driver but was later transferred to an assault unit.

