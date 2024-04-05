All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Transnistrian claim about drone attack on military unit is a provocation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 5 April 2024, 23:16
Transnistrian claim about drone attack on military unit is a provocation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Andrii Yusov. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

A claim by the internationally unrecognised state of Transnistria about a drone attack on a military unit has been described as a provocation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU). [Transnistria is a breakaway state that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova – ed.]

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne

Details: Yusov said Ukraine had no involvement in this incident and would definitely "not waste valuable drones on such petty provocations".

Advertisement:

Quote: "In general, we can say that there are some forces interested in destabilising the situation in the region, under the pretext of allegedly preparing Transnistria for an attack on Odesa. They are sowing panic and organising provocations, but the situation is being monitored and is under control."

Background:

  • Earlier on Friday, the so-called Ministry of State Security of unrecognised Transnistria claimed that a drone had supposedly attacked a military unit in the region.
  • The Moldovan Reintegration Bureau said that the competent authorities are analysing all the images and information that have emerged. It emphasised that a series of provocations are ongoing in the region. They are designed to sow panic and tension, and to draw attention to the region.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Transnistriadefence intelligencedrones
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Transnistria
Moldova reacts to unrecognised Transnistria's statement on "drone attack"
Unrecognised Transnistria says unknown drone attacked its military unit – video
Ukraine declares Transnistria's "foreign minister" wanted after he failed to attend questioning by Ukraine's Security Service
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: