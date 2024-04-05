Transnistrian claim about drone attack on military unit is a provocation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

A claim by the internationally unrecognised state of Transnistria about a drone attack on a military unit has been described as a provocation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU). [Transnistria is a breakaway state that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova – ed.]

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne

Details: Yusov said Ukraine had no involvement in this incident and would definitely "not waste valuable drones on such petty provocations".

Quote: "In general, we can say that there are some forces interested in destabilising the situation in the region, under the pretext of allegedly preparing Transnistria for an attack on Odesa. They are sowing panic and organising provocations, but the situation is being monitored and is under control."

Background:

Earlier on Friday, the so-called Ministry of State Security of unrecognised Transnistria claimed that a drone had supposedly attacked a military unit in the region.

The Moldovan Reintegration Bureau said that the competent authorities are analysing all the images and information that have emerged. It emphasised that a series of provocations are ongoing in the region. They are designed to sow panic and tension, and to draw attention to the region.

