Moldova reacts to unrecognised Transnistria's statement on "drone attack"

Moldovan Reintegration Bureau has commented on the claims of representatives of unrecognised Transnistria about an alleged new drone attack on its military unit [Transnistria is a breakaway state internationally recognised as part of Moldova – ed.].

Source: Moldovan Reintegration Bureau on Facebook, European Pravda reports

The statement notes that the competent authorities are analysing all the images and information that have emerged.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A series of provocations designed to sow panic and tensions in the region continues, aimed particularly at drawing attention to the region," the statement said.

The Bureau added that only legal entities authorised by law can conduct a qualified investigation, but they do not have access to the indicated perimeter.

Background:

Earlier on Friday, the so-called Ministry of State Security of unrecognised Transnistria claimed that a drone supposedly attacked a military unit in the region.

On 17 March, Transnistrian media reported an explosion and fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol.

Transnistrian media claimed that the explosion occurred because of a UAV attack. However, the Moldovan authorities analysed the video footage of the incident and concluded that the video of the "terrorist attack" contained obvious elements of video editing.

Reports suggest that the North Atlantic Alliance is monitoring the threat posed to Chișinău by Russia in view of the recent developments in Moldova's Transnistrian region.

Support UP or become our patron!