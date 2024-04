Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia

Explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia during a missile attack on the night of 5-6 April.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Ten minutes after the first explosion, Fedorov reported a second one in Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians launched a drone attack and missile strike on Ukraine simultaneously.

An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

