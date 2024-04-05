All Sections
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, injuring people

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 5 April 2024, 16:03
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, injuring people
Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring people on Friday afternoon.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia. There are people who were injured."

Read also: Ukrainian journalists injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

Details: Fedorov did not specify the number of people who were affected and the types of injuries.

At 14:44 (Kyiv time), he wrote that an air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; at 15:18, he reported that two explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia, then mentioned that the people were injured.

At 15:56, the head of the Oblast Military Administration reported that the all-clear was given, and at 16:01, a repeated air-raid warning was issued.

Updated: Early reports indicate that six people were injured in the attack. Three multi-storey buildings, a private house, a student accommodation building and a retail establishment were damaged, reports Anatolii Kurtiev, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary, on Telegram.

More on this topic: 4 people killed and 20 injured in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

Background: 

  • On 11 March, the Russians attacked Stepne hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a civilian [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

