All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One civilian killed in Russian ballistic strike on Odesa

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 April 2024, 16:57
One civilian killed in Russian ballistic strike on Odesa
An Iskander-M missile system. Stock photo: Wikipedia

On Saturday, 6 April, Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast with a ballistic missile, killing a municipal employee.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues to launch targeted ballistic strikes in Ukraine's south. In the afternoon, they launched an Iskander-M rocket on Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

The municipal services infrastructure was hit, causing damage to equipment and the administrative building. A civilian employee has been killed.

The consequences are being clarified, and specialists are working to eliminate them."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeOdesa Oblastwar
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
missile strike
Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to seven
Ukraine's mobile fire group shot down Russian Kalibr missile at night
Ukrainian air defence downs all targets over Kyiv Oblast, no hits recorded
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: