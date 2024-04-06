One civilian killed in Russian ballistic strike on Odesa

On Saturday, 6 April, Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast with a ballistic missile, killing a municipal employee.

Quote: "The enemy continues to launch targeted ballistic strikes in Ukraine's south. In the afternoon, they launched an Iskander-M rocket on Odesa Oblast.

The municipal services infrastructure was hit, causing damage to equipment and the administrative building. A civilian employee has been killed.

The consequences are being clarified, and specialists are working to eliminate them."

