One civilian killed in Russian ballistic strike on Odesa
Saturday, 6 April 2024, 16:57
On Saturday, 6 April, Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast with a ballistic missile, killing a municipal employee.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy continues to launch targeted ballistic strikes in Ukraine's south. In the afternoon, they launched an Iskander-M rocket on Odesa Oblast.
The municipal services infrastructure was hit, causing damage to equipment and the administrative building. A civilian employee has been killed.
The consequences are being clarified, and specialists are working to eliminate them."
