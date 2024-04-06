All Sections
US Ambassador on Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv: Not a second to waste to support Ukraine's fight

Andrii SynyavskyiSaturday, 6 April 2024, 17:00
US Ambassador on Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv: Not a second to waste to support Ukraine's fight
Aftermath of Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, has reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv that took place on the night of 5-6 April.

Source: Brink on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink noted that Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, overnight, killing six civilians and injuring more and damaging homes and schools.

"There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine’s fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," the ambassador stated.

Background:

