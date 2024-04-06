US Ambassador on Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv: Not a second to waste to support Ukraine's fight
Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, has reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv that took place on the night of 5-6 April.
Source: Brink on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Brink noted that Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, overnight, killing six civilians and injuring more and damaging homes and schools.
"There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine’s fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," the ambassador stated.
Overnight Russia launched another attack against Kharkiv - Ukraine’s 2nd largest city - killing 6 civilians, injuring others & damaging homes & schools. There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine’s fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks. pic.twitter.com/D8bDNXEivv— Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 6, 2024
Background:
- The Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district claimed the lives of six people and left ten more injured.
- Six high-rise buildings, a petrol station, a shop, and a car were also damaged in the Russian nighttime bombardment of Kharkiv.
- Earlier, Brink reacted to the Russian missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which left three dead and dozens injured.
- Before that, she stressed the need to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as soon as possible amid the large-scale Russian strikes.
