US Ambassador on Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv: Not a second to waste to support Ukraine's fight

Aftermath of Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, has reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv that took place on the night of 5-6 April.

Source: Brink on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink noted that Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, overnight, killing six civilians and injuring more and damaging homes and schools.

Advertisement:

"There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine’s fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," the ambassador stated.

Overnight Russia launched another attack against Kharkiv - Ukraine’s 2nd largest city - killing 6 civilians, injuring others & damaging homes & schools. There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine’s fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks. pic.twitter.com/D8bDNXEivv — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 6, 2024

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

