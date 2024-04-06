All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

2 people killed and 8 hospitalised in Kharkiv due to Russian attack – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 02:42
2 people killed and 8 hospitalised in Kharkiv due to Russian attack – photo
Stock photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Two civilians have been killed in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of a Russian attack at around 00:20 (6 April).

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Patrol Police; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The civilians who sustained injuries were taken to hospital. Among the injured are two women and five men.

Advertisement:
Поліція Харківської області
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Patrol Police

The identities of the men who were killed are being established.

High-rise buildings were damaged and a shop is on fire.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Patrol Police

All relevant services are operating at the scenes of the attacks. Police officers are documenting evidence of these latest crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Patrol Police

Updated: The number of injured people has increased to eight. They were taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Two women aged 25 and 52, and six men aged 23 to 76, are among them.

Six high-rise buildings, a petrol station, a shop and a car were damaged as a result of the attack in Kharkiv.

There were no casualties in the village of Mala Danylivka, but private residences were damaged.

Investigators, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts are working at the scenes of the attacks. They are collecting material evidence and documenting the aftermath of the Russian strikes.

Investigators have started a criminal case under Article 438.2 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of 5-6 April. There were strikes near residential areas in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivmissile strike
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Kharkiv
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 6 because of Russian drone strike
Kharkiv under Russian attack: hits reported and cars on fire
Russian forces launch guided bomb units on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: