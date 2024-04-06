2 people killed and 8 hospitalised in Kharkiv due to Russian attack – photo

Two civilians have been killed in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of a Russian attack at around 00:20 (6 April).

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Patrol Police; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The civilians who sustained injuries were taken to hospital. Among the injured are two women and five men.

Advertisement:

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Patrol Police

The identities of the men who were killed are being established.

High-rise buildings were damaged and a shop is on fire.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Patrol Police

All relevant services are operating at the scenes of the attacks. Police officers are documenting evidence of these latest crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Patrol Police

Updated: The number of injured people has increased to eight. They were taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Two women aged 25 and 52, and six men aged 23 to 76, are among them.

Six high-rise buildings, a petrol station, a shop and a car were damaged as a result of the attack in Kharkiv.

There were no casualties in the village of Mala Danylivka, but private residences were damaged.

Investigators, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts are working at the scenes of the attacks. They are collecting material evidence and documenting the aftermath of the Russian strikes.

Investigators have started a criminal case under Article 438.2 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background:

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of 5-6 April. There were strikes near residential areas in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!