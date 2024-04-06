Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 6 because of Russian drone strike

Six people have been killed in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district during a nighttime strike. Another 10 residents of the city were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Shahed drones attacked residential areas, damaging at least nine high-rise buildings, three student accommodation facilities, several offices, a shop, a petrol station, a car service station and a car.

Quote from Terekhov: "This attack on civilians in Kharkiv once again proves that Russia is a terrorist state."

Background:

A total of six high-rise buildings, a petrol station, a shop and a car were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of an attack.

