Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 6 because of Russian drone strike
Saturday, 6 April 2024, 06:41
Six people have been killed in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district during a nighttime strike. Another 10 residents of the city were injured.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Details: Shahed drones attacked residential areas, damaging at least nine high-rise buildings, three student accommodation facilities, several offices, a shop, a petrol station, a car service station and a car.
Quote from Terekhov: "This attack on civilians in Kharkiv once again proves that Russia is a terrorist state."
Background:
- A total of six high-rise buildings, a petrol station, a shop and a car were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of an attack.
