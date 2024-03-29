US Ambassador reacts to Russia's massive combined attack on Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has reacted to Russia's new attack on Ukraine on the night of 28-29 March that involved missiles and attack UAVs.

Source: Brink on social network X, European Pravda writes

Quote: "All night, Russia has ruthlessly launched missiles & drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure... Russia’s barbaric effort to take the power out for millions of men, women, and children continues unchecked."

Details: Brink stressed the need to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as soon as possible amid the massive Russian strikes. "Our assistance is needed now," she said.

Background:

Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. At around 04:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians launched cruise missiles. An air-raid warning was in effect the whole night.

Earlier, following Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems.

