US Ambassador reacts to Russia's massive combined attack on Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 07:28
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. Photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has reacted to Russia's new attack on Ukraine on the night of 28-29 March that involved missiles and attack UAVs.

Source: Brink on social network X, European Pravda writes 

Quote: "All night, Russia has ruthlessly launched missiles & drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure... Russia’s barbaric effort to take the power out for millions of men, women, and children continues unchecked."

Details: Brink stressed the need to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as soon as possible amid the massive Russian strikes. "Our assistance is needed now," she said.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. At around 04:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians launched cruise missiles. An air-raid warning was in effect the whole night.
  • Earlier, following Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems.

