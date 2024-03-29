US Ambassador reacts to Russia's massive combined attack on Ukraine
Friday, 29 March 2024, 07:28
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has reacted to Russia's new attack on Ukraine on the night of 28-29 March that involved missiles and attack UAVs.
Source: Brink on social network X, European Pravda writes
Quote: "All night, Russia has ruthlessly launched missiles & drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure... Russia’s barbaric effort to take the power out for millions of men, women, and children continues unchecked."
Details: Brink stressed the need to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as soon as possible amid the massive Russian strikes. "Our assistance is needed now," she said.
Background:
- Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. At around 04:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians launched cruise missiles. An air-raid warning was in effect the whole night.
- Earlier, following Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems.
