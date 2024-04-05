All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Light mine clearance vehicle is tested in Ukraine – photo

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 5 April 2024, 15:37
Light mine clearance vehicle is tested in Ukraine – photo
Photo: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

The DOK-ING MV-4 light mine clearance vehicle, built and partially localised in Ukraine, has been tested on the training grounds.

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Quote: "MV-4 has undergone testing on three soil types (sand, gravel and black soil), areas with dense vegetation, as well as strength tests – a series of detonations of about 600 grams in TNT equivalent.

Advertisement:

The certification procedure will be conducted after the tests."

Details: Reportedly, the SKD assembly of the mine clearance vehicle MV-4 is being conducted by the A3tech Ukrainian company, which has been cooperating with the manufacturer DOK-ING since 2020.

The share of localisation in the vehicle that underwent testing was 15%.

Ukrainian specialists produced a working shaft and elements of the working body of the vehicle. The manufacturers plan to increase the localisation level to 25-30% by the end of the year.

The testing was conducted within the framework of the experimental project of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on mandatory certification of mechanised mine clearance equipment (decree No.271).

For reference: The MV-4 is a light robotised vehicle for mine clearance and disposal of explosives.

The low profile and strong construction make it resistant to the detonation of anti-personnel mines and unexploded munitions.

The MV-4 is able to resist an anti-tank mine explosion. It is able to clear the territory of up to 1500 sq. m from mines in an hour.

It is controlled by a remote control with a radius of up to 1,500 m. In total, 300 MV-4 systems operate in Ukraine. In Ukraine, they are operated by specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraineweaponsdemining
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Ukraine
Estonian intelligence forecasts increase in intensity of hostilities in Ukraine in coming weeks
Ukraine won't be invited to NATO at Washington summit in order not to bring NATO into war – NYT
Ukraine brings back 3 more children from temporarily occupied territories in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: