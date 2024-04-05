Light mine clearance vehicle is tested in Ukraine – photo

The DOK-ING MV-4 light mine clearance vehicle, built and partially localised in Ukraine, has been tested on the training grounds.

Quote: "MV-4 has undergone testing on three soil types (sand, gravel and black soil), areas with dense vegetation, as well as strength tests – a series of detonations of about 600 grams in TNT equivalent.

The certification procedure will be conducted after the tests."

Details: Reportedly, the SKD assembly of the mine clearance vehicle MV-4 is being conducted by the A3tech Ukrainian company, which has been cooperating with the manufacturer DOK-ING since 2020.

The share of localisation in the vehicle that underwent testing was 15%.

Ukrainian specialists produced a working shaft and elements of the working body of the vehicle. The manufacturers plan to increase the localisation level to 25-30% by the end of the year.

The testing was conducted within the framework of the experimental project of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on mandatory certification of mechanised mine clearance equipment (decree No.271).

For reference: The MV-4 is a light robotised vehicle for mine clearance and disposal of explosives.

The low profile and strong construction make it resistant to the detonation of anti-personnel mines and unexploded munitions.

The MV-4 is able to resist an anti-tank mine explosion. It is able to clear the territory of up to 1500 sq. m from mines in an hour.

It is controlled by a remote control with a radius of up to 1,500 m. In total, 300 MV-4 systems operate in Ukraine. In Ukraine, they are operated by specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

