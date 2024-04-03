UK Foreign Secretary to call on NATO to jointly purchase missiles and shells for Ukraine

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron is planning to encourage Alliance members to spend more, produce more and deliver more in the defence sector due to the ongoing Russian aggression and growing threats to international stability.

Source: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office reported that Cameron plans to announce this at a meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries in Brussels

Advertisement:

Cameron will emphasise the need to continue supporting Ukraine, which, as he said, is closer to NATO today than ever before.

Quote: "He [Cameron] will encourage NATO Allies to sign up to British-led initiatives to buy NATO standard missiles and munitions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

As noted, all Alliance members agree that Ukraine will join NATO and the UK will continue to work to ensure that Ukraine takes significant steps toward membership in the Alliance.

"We must sustain the critical support Ukraine needs to win the war.

Allies need to step up and spend more on defence in the face of continued Russian aggression and a more dangerous world," Cameron stated.

Background: The German, Polish and French foreign ministers stated that European NATO allies should take on greater responsibility for the defence of the continent.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has proposed that a US$100 billion fund of allied contributions for Ukraine be established over five years as part of a package that alliance leaders will approve when they meet in Washington in July.

Support UP or become our patron!