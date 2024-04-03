All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Foreign Secretary to call on NATO to jointly purchase missiles and shells for Ukraine

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 3 April 2024, 10:17
UK Foreign Secretary to call on NATO to jointly purchase missiles and shells for Ukraine
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Photo: Facebook

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron is planning to encourage Alliance members to spend more, produce more and deliver more in the defence sector due to the ongoing Russian aggression and growing threats to international stability.

Source: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office reported that Cameron plans to announce this at a meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries in Brussels

Advertisement:

Cameron will emphasise the need to continue supporting Ukraine, which, as he said, is closer to NATO today than ever before.

Quote: "He [Cameron] will encourage NATO Allies to sign up to British-led initiatives to buy NATO standard missiles and munitions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces." 

As noted, all Alliance members agree that Ukraine will join NATO and the UK will continue to work to ensure that Ukraine takes significant steps toward membership in the Alliance.

"We must sustain the critical support Ukraine needs to win the war.

Allies need to step up and spend more on defence in the face of continued Russian aggression and a more dangerous world," Cameron stated.

Background: The German, Polish and French foreign ministers stated that European NATO allies should take on greater responsibility for the defence of the continent.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has proposed that a US$100 billion fund of allied contributions for Ukraine be established over five years as part of a package that alliance leaders will approve when they meet in Washington in July.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKNATOaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
UK
Baltic states' ambassadors to UK urge NATO to prepare to confront Russia more decisively
UK intelligence posts images showing consequences of Ukraine's 24 March attack on Sevastopol, Crimea
UK Ambassador to Ukraine starts Good Friday in shelter due to Russian missile attack
RECENT NEWS
15:32
Civilians injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv city centre
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
13:13
German fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian Il-20 aircraft over Baltic Sea
13:00
US concerned with North Korea getting rare chance to test its weaponry in combat in Ukraine
12:49
Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video
12:16
Finnish president believes it is right to keep border with Russia closed
12:01
Russian forces hit 4-storey building in Kupiansk with bomb, woman's body retrieved from rubble – photo
All News
Advertisement: