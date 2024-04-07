Russian forces fire two missiles besides launching Shahed UAVs overnight

Ukraine's Air Force has confirmed that Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed loitering munitions and two missiles on the night of 6-7 April.

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that the Russians launched a Kh-31 guided missile from the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, and 17 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from Cape Chauda (Russian-occupied Crimea).

All the Shaheds were shot down, while the missiles were not.

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed the Russian UAVs in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts.

Repelling the aerial attack involved aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment.

