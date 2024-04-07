US Ambassador to Ukraine: Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast "to instil panic"
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has commented on Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Bridget Brink on X, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Brink noted that the latest Russian attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast hit a residential building, killing an 85-year-old woman.
"For the 2nd night in a row, Russia launched missiles into civilian areas in Kharkiv – to instill panic," Brink wrote. She expressed her condolences "to the loved ones of all those killed in this fearless region".
For the 2nd night in a row, Russia launched missiles into civilian areas in Kharkiv - to instill panic.— Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 7, 2024
One struck a home in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and killed an 85-year-old woman.
Our condolences to the loved ones of all those killed in this fearless region. pic.twitter.com/8oGVccKvLS
Background:
- Russian forces dropped a bomb on an apartment building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on the night of 6-7 April, killing a woman.
- In the wake of the Russian attack on Kharkiv that took place on the night of 5-6 April and claimed the lives of six civilians, Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, said that there was "not a second to lose to support Ukraine’s fight to defend its people".
