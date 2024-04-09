Russia loses 850 soldiers and 23 tanks over past day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 850 troops, 45 armoured combat vehicles and 23 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

449,250 (+850) military personnel;

7,110 (+23) tanks;

13,620 (+45) armoured combat vehicles;

11,386 (+30) artillery systems;

1,039 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

753 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,033 (+37) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,065 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,181 (+71) vehicles and tankers;

1,868 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!