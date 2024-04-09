Russia loses 850 soldiers and 23 tanks over past day
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 08:04
Russian forces have lost 850 troops, 45 armoured combat vehicles and 23 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 449,250 (+850) military personnel;
- 7,110 (+23) tanks;
- 13,620 (+45) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,386 (+30) artillery systems;
- 1,039 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 753 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,033 (+37) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,065 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,181 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,868 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!