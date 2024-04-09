The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has accused Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil and gas company where Hunter Biden worked, of financing terrorist attacks in Russia.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: "Funds received through the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings, which operates in Ukraine, were used for terrorist attacks in Russia," they said.

Particular attention was paid to the fact that Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, worked for this company.

Background:

On 26 March, after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin accused "those fighting against Russia with the hands of the Kyiv regime" of being responsible for the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, stated that Ukraine, not ISIS, was behind the terrorist attack on 22 March.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has stated that Russia was aware of the impending terrorist operation near Moscow but allowed it to take place due to a "struggle in the [Kremlin] towers of influence", or an underestimation of the scale of what might happen.

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, stated that the terrorists who managed to flee after the Crocus City Hall attack had intended to enter Belarus, but "turned around" due to security measures and went to the Ukrainian-Russian border instead.

On 29 March, Russia's Investigative Committee (IC) said it had received "evidence" that the Crocus City Hall attackers were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists". According to the IC, following the shooting at Crocus City Hall on 22 March, the terrorists supposedly fled to the Russian-Ukrainian border in order to "receive a reward in Kyiv" for their actions.

There is no evidence that Ukraine committed the terrorist attack. ISIS has claimed responsibility for it.

