Russia's Investigative Committee (IC) has said it received "evidence" that the attackers on the Crocus City Hall concert hall were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists".

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, citing the IC report

Details: The report indicates that such "evidence" was found during "work with the detainees and examination of technical devices seized from them, and analysis of information on financial transactions".

The IC stated that the perpetrators allegedly received funds from Ukraine.

Background:

On 26 March, after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin accused "those fighting against Russia at the hands of the Kyiv regime" of being responsible for the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, stated that Ukraine and not ISIS was behind the terrorist attack on 22 March.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has stated that Russia was aware of the impending terrorist operation near Moscow but allowed it to take place due to the "struggle of the towers of influence," or a lack of understanding of the scope of the attack.

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, stated that the terrorists who managed to flee after the attack on the Russian Crocus City Hall intended to enter Belarus but "turned around" due to implemented security measures and went to the Ukrainian-Russian border instead.

As of Wednesday 28 March, the Russian Emergencies Ministry published a list of the dead, which included 143 names.

Russian security forces said they had detained several Tajik citizens accused of committing the attack.

