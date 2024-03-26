All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Security Chief Patrushev blames Ukraine for Moscow Oblast terror attack, dismissing ISIS involvement

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 March 2024, 14:33
Russian Security Chief Patrushev blames Ukraine for Moscow Oblast terror attack, dismissing ISIS involvement
Nikolai Patrushev, Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

After Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin accused "those fighting against Russia at the hands of the Kyiv regime" of being responsible for the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, stated that Ukraine and not ISIS was behind the terrorist attack on 22 March.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti; Interfax; Novaya Gazeta Europe

Quote from Patrushev in response to whether Ukraine or ISIS is behind the terrorist attack: "Certainly Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, the press secretary of the Kremlin leader, Dmitry Peskov, said it is impossible to talk about it while the investigation is ongoing.

"The President [Russia’s leader Putin] said that, based on certain early reports, well, you should reread the president's words. What is the exact [sort of connection with Ukraine – ed.] is naturally impossible to talk about at this stage. And when the investigation deems it appropriate and possible, naturally, the information will be provided," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, stated that Russia does not need the assistance offered by Interpol in the investigation of the terrorist act because "it will clearly be a manifestation of double standards and most likely will be aimed at promoting a convenient theory for the West that the ISIS did it, and Ukraine had nothing to do with it."

"We are unlikely to need such assistance, we will cope on our own," Lavrov believes.

Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, baselessly claimed that radical Islamists were preparing the attack at the Crocus with the help of Ukrainian security services, although he specified that the organisers of the attack have not yet been identified.

He also claimed that the terrorists were planning to flee to Ukraine, and the Russian special services "did everything to prevent this from happening". "The fact that they [the terrorists – ed.] were planning to go there [to Ukraine – ed.], and were expected there – is a fact," said Bortnikov.

Previously:

  • Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian Federation, admitted that the terrorist attack on 22 March on Crocus City Hall was carried out by "radical Islamists" but blamed the shooting on "those who are fighting Russia at the hands of the Kyiv regime".
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian leader Vladimir Putin's accusations that Ukraine was involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast. Zelenskyy said that Putin considers everyone a terrorist except himself.

Background:

  • A shooting incident occurred prior to a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Early reports said at least 40 people were killed and 130 injured.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by Putin’s regime that had been anticipated by the international community.
  • The White House said it saw no evidence of any Ukrainian involvement in the attack, which has claimed the lives of dozens of people.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.
  • The United States does not doubt that ISIS was involved in the terrorist attack on the evening of 22 March and had warned Russia in advance of the threat of it happening.
  • ISIS called the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast their "most brutal attack in recent years" and posted photos of the terrorists. Their clothing matches that of the detainees whose photos were posted by the FSB.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaterrorist attackUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Russia
UK intelligence reveals Russia's dilemma over newly formed military units
It doesn't deserve attention – Ukrainian Security Service Head on his "arrest" in Moscow
Ukrainian Navy hit Russian-seized Ukrainian landing ship with Neptune missile system
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: