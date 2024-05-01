3 people killed in night ballistic missile attack on Odesa

A firefighter is putting out a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three people were killed and three more injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 30 April-1 May.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kiper reported that the Russians attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles.

Three people were killed and three more were injured as a result of the attack.

The injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

There is damage to civilian infrastructure.

Updated at 03:15: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported that residential buildings were damaged as a result of the night Russian attack. Windows and doors were shattered.

He said a District Administration Operational Headquarters will start working at the scene in the morning.

Quote from Trukhanov: "Dear residents of Odesa! You can see that the enemy's 'sacred dates' started [Russia celebrates a number of special days in May, most notably Labour Day on 1 May and the Day of Victory in WWII on 9 May – ed.]. They have launched ballistic missiles on us for the second day in a row. I urge you to react quickly to air-raid warnings and promptly find shelter. This is very important for preserving your lives and health."

Background:

On the evening of 30 April, the Ukrainian military warned the public of a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. Residents of Odesa were urged to proceed to shelters immediately.

At 23:48, a second attack on Odesa was reported. Several explosions were heard in the city.

A local Odesa news outlet reported that reconnaissance drones had been shot down over the city.

