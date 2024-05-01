All Sections
5 underground schools to be built in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 1 May 2024, 08:28
The first underground school in Ukraine, built in Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Major Ihor Terehov on Twitter (X)

Five underground schools will be built in the city of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "We will construct the first five underground schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science has agreed on the regional team's first projects. More projects are planned, with a total governmental subsidy of up to UAH 500 million [about US$12.5 million – ed.]."

Details: Fedorov stated that three schools will be erected in the city of Zaporizhzhia and two more in the Zaporizhzhia district. He highlighted that the first building tenders would be announced this week.

Underground schools are expected to serve as an educational platform for children from numerous districts of the regional centre, as well as several settlements throughout the region.

"Our goal is to enable every child who wishes to return to offline study. In general, in the future there will be ten underground schools," Fedorov concluded.

