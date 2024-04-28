Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia

Russian troops targeted an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of Sunday 28 April.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At 13:37, a loud explosion rang out in [the city of] Zaporizhzhia and the oblast. The Russians targeted one of the city's industrial objects.

Details of the destruction are being established. Fortunately, there were no injuries."

Details: At 13:19, Fedorov warned the public of the threat of Russian ballistic missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other Ukrainian oblasts where air-raid warnings had been issued. At 13:39, he reported an explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

