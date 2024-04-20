All Sections
Russia hits infrastructure facility in Odesa

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 April 2024, 09:28
Russia hits infrastructure facility in Odesa
ballistic missile. Stock photo: TASs

Ukrainian defenders have confirmed the aftermath of Russia's attacks on the night of 19-20 April and said the Russians had targeted Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure with ballistic missiles and hit an infrastructure facility in Odesa.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South; Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is noted that the Russians attacked industrial infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles. There were no reports of casualties, and details are being confirmed.

The Russians targeted Odesa with ballistics launched from temporarily occupied Crimea on the morning of 20 April.

An infrastructure facility was hit. Information on the extent of the damage and casualties is being confirmed.

The Russians also fired Kh-59 missiles from tactical aircraft on Odesa Oblast in the early hours of 20 April. Both targets were shot down over the Black Sea, and three Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih districts and Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Subjects: air defenceZaporizhzhia
Advertisement: