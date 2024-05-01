All Sections
Kyrgyzstan decides to cancel Immortal Regiment propaganda march on Victory Day

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 1 May 2024, 13:13
Photo: Kyrgyzstan's Interior Ministry

Kyrgyzstan has decided to cancel the Immortal Regiment propaganda march, which takes place annually on Victory Day (Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.).

Source: Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "In order to ensure public order and security, a set of measures is being taken to prevent and eliminate the risks of disturbances and crimes in crowded places.

In view of the existing threats to public security, it was decided to cancel the marches of the Immortal Regiment in Kyrgyzstan."

Details: The Interior Ministry further added that law enforcement agencies are taking measures to ensure public order and security.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz Defence Ministry reported that a military parade would not be held on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek on 9 May. Instead, a requiem rally will be held on Victory Square that day.

Background: Russia has decided to cancel the traditional Immortal Regiment march in 2024, traditionally held on Victory Day.

