Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to 12 years in prison for raping Ukrainian woman

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a serviceman of the 94th Operational Regiment of the Russian Guard to 12 years in prison for raping a resident of Kherson Oblast when it was occupied.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Details: Law enforcement officers established that in July 2022, a Russian soldier born in Dagestan appeared at the house of a local resident and threatened her with the aim of having sexual intercourse.

For a long time, the Russian soldier sexually assaulted the victim, intimidating her with gang rape.

The special pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast. Prosecutors of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office performed the function of public prosecution in the case.

