3 more Ukrainian children taken by Russia brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 1 May 2024, 13:07
3 more Ukrainian children taken by Russia brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory
Stock photo: Getty Images

Three children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the Russian-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "[One of them was] an 11-year-old girl who was left without adult supervision and so risked being institutionalised in a [Russian] orphanage. The Save Ukraine NGO, the guardianship and custody authorities, and the children’s services worked to bring her to Ukraine. It was a difficult and urgent task."

Details: Two boys, aged 9 and 13, were also brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Their older brother, who is over 18, was taking care of them in the Russian-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, but he himself was at risk of being conscripted to the Russian army.

Prokudin said that the three kids are now safe and are working with doctors and therapists. He added that 66 children from Kherson Oblast have so far been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory in 2024.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastoccupationchildren
