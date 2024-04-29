All Sections
Russians want to sell appropriated Ukrainians’ houses in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 April 2024, 05:52
Russians want to sell appropriated Ukrainians’ houses in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Sign marking entry to Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Stock photo: zp.vgorode.ua

The Kremlin-appointed leaders of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast have decided to sell the houses and apartments of local residents who have left at preferential loan rates.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov noted that the Russians had created a register of "ownerless" housing.

Quote: "If earlier the appropriated real estate was distributed to touring artists, now the occupation authorities have decided to make money on it. Houses and apartments will be sold at preferential loan rates.

The occupiers are coming up with new schemes to make money, ignoring international legal norms and humanitarian principles."

Background: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center noted that the Russians were introducing a new scheme for the so-called nationalisation of Ukrainian land plots in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastoccupation
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
