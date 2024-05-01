Latvia's new foreign minister thinks time is not on Russia's side – video

Baiba Braže, Latvia's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, believes that time is not on Russia's side in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Source: Braže in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Braže had been asked who time favours in this war – Russia or Ukraine.

Quote from Braže: "I don't think the time plays for Russia. Ukraine is getting the military support, and also political, legal, sanction support. All of these certainly play for Ukraine's victory. "

At the same time, she understands that the protracted conflict is immensely difficult for Ukraine.

"But the road for this is very painful. It costs lives, it costs health, environment damage. It costs Ukraine more than anything else. It's horrible," she emphasised.

Braže agreed that there need to be changes in partners’ support for Ukraine. She stressed that Ukraine needs more than just air defence or shells – it also needs the ability to execute deep precision strikes, even on Russian territory.

"Because that's covered by international law: you can strike not only Ukraine's sovereign territory, but also those places from where Russia is attacking," Braže said.

The Latvian foreign minister also explained how the drone coalition, which her country co-chairs, intends to supply the needs of the Ukrainian army.

