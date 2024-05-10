Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel to start production in Ukraine

Roshel Smart Armoured Vehicles, a Canadian company, aims to manufacture armoured vehicles in Ukraine.

Source: CEO Roman Shimonov in an interview with Defence Archives

Quote: "We already have several workshops across Ukraine that provide repair and maintenance for our vehicles.

In addition to these services, we are in the final stages of planning to localise some of our production in Ukraine. Roshel employs over 200 refugees from Ukraine here in Canada, who have gained unique expertise while working with us.

Many of them are eager to return to Ukraine and continue the production of our products in their home country, contributing to the local economy and strengthening our operational presence there."

Details: According to Shimonov, having production facilities in Europe will allow the company to serve European markets more efficiently and respond more quickly to customer requests.

The company now operates four plants in Ontario, with intentions to expand into the United States and Europe in the near future.

According to the CEO, the factories work three shifts to ensure that all orders are fulfilled and efforts are made to support Ukraine.

Last year, the Canadian government acquired 200 Senator model automobiles for Ukraine, valued at CAD 92 million, or CAD 460,000 per vehicle.

Shimonov stated that the Canadian order for 200 vehicles was one of numerous contracts targeted at aiding Ukraine, and that this contract, like all others, was completed ahead of schedule.

In the spring of 2022, the Canadian government purchased eight vehicles from Roshel, and in December 2023, it was reported that the company shipped 1,000 Senators to Ukraine.

Roshel presently produces 140 Senator vehicles each month.

The CEO also stated that the qualities of the equipment sent to Ukraine considerably improved the company's reputation, resulting in inquiries from several donor countries.

Roshel Smart Armoured Vehicles was founded in Ontario in 2016 by Roman Shimonov, an Israeli Defence Forces veteran.

According to reports, Roshel has emerged as a major supplier of armoured vehicles to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The company builds its vehicles on a Ford F-550 chassis and does not use any subcontractors.

