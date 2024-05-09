All Sections
Secret weapons factories operate in Ukraine, some of them underground

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 May 2024, 19:29
Secret weapons factories operate in Ukraine, some of them underground
Stock photo: Getty Images

The El Mundo newspaper, citing a source in the Ukrainian arms industry, has written that a network of hidden factories producing weapons has emerged in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty) with reference to El Mundo publication

Details: The source of El Mundo said that some of these factories are located underground, while others are hidden behind "huge scenery".

El Mundo's source also noted that the issue of keeping the location of these plants secret is of particular concern to Kyiv, as "traitors" have already been found among the employees of the factories.

It is noted that the construction of the hidden network of production facilities is being overseen by Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries.

El Mundo wrote that these factories are currently producing ammunition, all types of drones, Kozak armoured combat vehicles, Neptune missiles and Stugna anti-tank missiles.

El Mundo states that production volumes have tripled since the 2023 launch, the source said.

Background: In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were positive developments in arms production, especially when it came to the production of drones and shells. "I am always grateful to every company and every manufacturer that provides our Defence and Security Forces with everything they need," the president said.

Subjects: weaponsUkrainewar
