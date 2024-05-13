Russians hit 9 districts in Sumy Oblast, one person killed and others injured

The Russians fired 26 times at Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, killing a local resident and wounding two others in Krasnopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 157 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Sumy, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske came under fire."

"Krasnopillia hromada: mortar attacks (seven explosions) and artillery shelling (19 explosions) were carried out. Unfortunately, one resident of the hromada was killed and two others were injured as a result of the attacks."

Details: The Russians attacked Bilopillia hromada with mortars and an FPV drone (53 explosions).

Esman hromada was also attacked by an FPV drone and came under mortar attacks (10 explosions).

The Russians launched 29 air-dropped mines on the territory of Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

The Russians attacked Znob-Novhorodske hromada with mortars (15 explosions).

Russian forces fired on Myropillia hromada from a tank, and three explosions were heard.

Mortar attacks were recorded in Shalyhyne hromada (14 explosions).

The Russians launched a rocket attack on the outskirts of Sumy.

The Russians launched six air-dropped mines on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada.

