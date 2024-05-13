Russians hit Selydove with S-300 missiles, damaging houses and educational facility – photos

Russian occupation forces attacked the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with S-300 missiles on the night of 12-13 May, causing some damage, but no casualties.

Source: Selydove City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At approximately 01:20, Russian troops fired on the town of Selydove with S-300 missiles. The attack damaged high-rise residential buildings and an educational institution."

A damaged educational institution. Photo: Selydove City Military Administration

Details: Selydove City Military Administration noted that there were no casualties.

