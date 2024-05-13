All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit Selydove with S-300 missiles, damaging houses and educational facility – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 13 May 2024, 07:23
Russians hit Selydove with S-300 missiles, damaging houses and educational facility – photos

Russian occupation forces attacked the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with S-300 missiles on the night of 12-13 May, causing some damage, but no casualties.

Source: Selydove City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At approximately 01:20, Russian troops fired on the town of Selydove with S-300 missiles. The attack damaged high-rise residential buildings and an educational institution." 

Advertisement:
 
A damaged educational institution.
 Photo: Selydove City Military Administration

Details: Selydove City Military Administration noted that there were no casualties. 

 
A damaged educational institution.
 Photo: Selydove City Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian forces control situation in Krasnohorivka, blocking Russian groups at refractory plant
Russian forces attack Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts, Donetsk Oblast, killing two people
Ukrainian Defence Forces defeat some of the Russian assault troops who infiltrated Krasnohorivka
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
11:14
Russians struck Izium with Iskander missile, damaging historical architectural landmark – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: