Russians hit Selydove with S-300 missiles, damaging houses and educational facility – photos
Monday, 13 May 2024, 07:23
Russian occupation forces attacked the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with S-300 missiles on the night of 12-13 May, causing some damage, but no casualties.
Source: Selydove City Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "At approximately 01:20, Russian troops fired on the town of Selydove with S-300 missiles. The attack damaged high-rise residential buildings and an educational institution."
Advertisement:
Details: Selydove City Military Administration noted that there were no casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!