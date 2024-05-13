Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter

A Russian Ka-52 Alligator has been destroyed. Photo: 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

A Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter has been shot down by soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

Source: 47th Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "Friends, great news. The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade have downed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter."

Details: The 47th Mechanised Brigade did not disclose the location of the event but noted that such a helicopter costs US$16 million.

