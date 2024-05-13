All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter

Iryna BalachukMonday, 13 May 2024, 12:12
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter
A Russian Ka-52 Alligator has been destroyed. Photo: 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

A Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter has been shot down by soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

Source: 47th Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "Friends, great news. The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade have downed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter."

Advertisement:

Details: The 47th Mechanised Brigade did not disclose the location of the event but noted that such a helicopter costs US$16 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aircraftArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
aircraft
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence identifies Russians launching Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukraine
UK intelligence analyses incidents in Russia with bombs falling from aircraft on its own territory
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: