Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter
Monday, 13 May 2024, 12:12
A Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter has been shot down by soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
Source: 47th Mechanised Brigade on Telegram
Quote: "Friends, great news. The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade have downed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter."
Details: The 47th Mechanised Brigade did not disclose the location of the event but noted that such a helicopter costs US$16 million.
