Ukrainian defenders release video showing destruction of ten Russian vehicles at once

Iryna BalachukMonday, 13 May 2024, 13:47
Screenshot: video by the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed ten pieces of Russian military equipment at once, as a video of the hunting for Russian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles was posted online.

Source: the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

Quote from the brigade: "The 63rd Brigade has destroyed ten units of Russian equipment at once with the assistance of attached units and brothers-in-arms from the 60th Brigade. As a result of incredibly accurate artillery shots and drone attacks, five tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles that tried to assault our positions were burned."

Details: The brigade’s fighters added that in order to stop such breakthroughs by the Russians, it is necessary to "pay the highest price".

"But we guarantee that not a drop of our soldiers' blood is shed in vain. It turns into ten times more losses for the enemy!", the 63rd Brigade concluded.

Subjects: Armed Forcestanks
