Russians intend to stretch Ukraine's defences in Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 13 May 2024, 14:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 13 May. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The front line and grey area in Kharkiv Oblast have grown – the Russian military is attempting to purposefully extend it by conducting targeted small-scale attacks in a number of areas.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Our soldiers hold back the enemy in these areas. Just recently, they repulsed 15 enemy attacks. The situation is tough, yet all of the enemy's attacks are reflected. There is a growth in the grey zone and the front line because the enemy is attempting to intentionally extend them by attacking in small groups in new directions."

Details: Syniehubov added that the situation is now challenging, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in complete control of it. He further stated that "the evacuation of residents continues from dangerous sectors." In total, 5,700 persons were evacuated. On 13 May, the evacuation teams intend to get out another 1,600. Vovchansk still has around 200-300 inhabitants left in the city.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Kharkiv Oblast
More than 1700 civilians evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast border area – photos, video
Fortifications around Vovchansk were built, but not so densely due to constant bombardments
Russians continue offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, where intense fighting is ongoing
