Fortifications around Vovchansk were built, but not so densely due to constant bombardments

Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of Vovchansk City Military Administration, has asserted that there were fortifications around the city on the border with Russia but that it was difficult to build them due to Russian bombardments.

Source: Gambarashvili on Radio Svoboda (Svoboda.Ranok project)

Quote: "The fortifications were built. And now they are being built and strengthened. But the situation was and is extremely difficult. Because the city itself is very close to the border. And it is very difficult to carry out any construction work right on the border. I thank the builders and everyone who worked there. It is extremely difficult. Because working under fire is very dangerous."

Details: In response to the presenter's question to clarify what work was being done before the Russian offensive, Gambarashvili replied that "perhaps the construction was not so dense".

"Everything was built. But maybe not so densely. After liberation, Vovchansk has been under constant attacks for a year and a half. Both mortars and artillery. That's why I repeat once again: Vovchansk is 4 kilometres from the border. It was extremely difficult to build fortifications. But I would like to emphasise once again that I am grateful to all the builders and military personnel who were working at these facilities. They made every effort to build the fortifications."

Background:

On 9 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected the construction of defences and fortifications near the border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast.

On 6 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the construction of defensive structures on all fronts should be completed "in a couple of months". On some fronts, up to 98% of the work has now been done.

Since the beginning of 2024, UAH 20 billion (about US$524 million) has been allocated from the state budget's reserve fund for the construction of fortifications. Other sources of funding have contributed an additional UAH 10.7 billion (US$280.5 million).

On 30 November 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership in Zaporizhzhia, where they discussed the construction of fortifications on the contact line with the Russian forces. It was reported that in Kharkiv Oblast, this included the Kupiansk front, as well as the Kupiansk-Lyman defence line, as well as the whole of Kharkiv Oblast.

