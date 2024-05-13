All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fortifications around Vovchansk were built, but not so densely due to constant bombardments

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 13 May 2024, 11:53
Fortifications around Vovchansk were built, but not so densely due to constant bombardments
Construction of fortifications in Kharkiv Oblast in August 2023. Photo: Oleksii Kuleba

Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of Vovchansk City Military Administration, has asserted that there were fortifications around the city on the border with Russia but that it was difficult to build them due to Russian bombardments. 

Source: Gambarashvili on Radio Svoboda (Svoboda.Ranok project) 

Quote: "The fortifications were built. And now they are being built and strengthened. But the situation was and is extremely difficult. Because the city itself is very close to the border. And it is very difficult to carry out any construction work right on the border. I thank the builders and everyone who worked there. It is extremely difficult. Because working under fire is very dangerous." 

Advertisement:

Details: In response to the presenter's question to clarify what work was being done before the Russian offensive, Gambarashvili replied that "perhaps the construction was not so dense". 

"Everything was built. But maybe not so densely. After liberation, Vovchansk has been under constant attacks for a year and a half. Both mortars and artillery. That's why I repeat once again: Vovchansk is 4 kilometres from the border. It was extremely difficult to build fortifications. But I would like to emphasise once again that I am grateful to all the builders and military personnel who were working at these facilities. They made every effort to build the fortifications." 

Background

  • On 9 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected the construction of defences and fortifications near the border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • On 6 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the construction of defensive structures on all fronts should be completed "in a couple of months". On some fronts, up to 98% of the work has now been done.
  • Since the beginning of 2024, UAH 20 billion (about US$524 million) has been allocated from the state budget's reserve fund for the construction of fortifications. Other sources of funding have contributed an additional UAH 10.7 billion (US$280.5 million).
  • On 30 November 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership in Zaporizhzhia, where they discussed the construction of fortifications on the contact line with the Russian forces. It was reported that in Kharkiv Oblast, this included the Kupiansk front, as well as the Kupiansk-Lyman defence line, as well as the whole of Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians intend to stretch Ukraine's defences in Kharkiv Oblast
More than 1700 civilians evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast border area – photos, video
Russians continue offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, where intense fighting is ongoing
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: