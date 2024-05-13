Missiles hit Russian air defence base in Crimea, killing military unit commander

Ball-shaped domes of the radar defences on the top of Ai-Petri Mountain. Photo: open sources

An air defence base in the Ai-Petri, a peak in the Crimean Mountains (temporarily occupied Crimea), has been damaged by a missile attack, killing the commander of the military unit.

Source: Telegram channels Crimean Wind (Krymskyi Viter) and Astra; Ukrainska Pravda source

Details: Several missiles (presumably Storm Shadows) attacked the military unit No. 85683 located on Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea at around 06:00 on Monday, 13 May, Astra reported, citing sources in Russian emergency services in occupied Crimea. The mountain is home to a secret air defence base of the 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment of Russia's Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

The missiles damaged the premises of the military unit, killing its commander, Alexander Kulakov, and another soldier. Some soldiers have been wounded, and information about their number is being gathered.

An Ukrainska Pravda source in military circles confirmed the strike without going into details.

The radars of the South Coast are the most famous military facility in Greater Yalta (coordinates 44.481491, 34.033617) [Greater Yalta is a territory over 70 km long, including the cities of Yalta (the administrative centre), Alupka and several other settlements – ed.].

During the Soviet era, the Radio Technical Centre for Long Range Reconnaissance and Guidance of Air Defence Forces was established on the top of Ai-Petri Mountain. The ball-shaped domes of the radar defences often attracted the attention of tourists. Radar installations are hidden under these domes, as Crimea.Realities, a Crimea-related project of Radio Liberty, reported earlier. There is also a military camp for personnel maintaining these facilities.

The Russians formed a unit of the 3rd Radio Regiment of Russia's Aerospace Forces there. This military formation is part of Russian Aerospace Forces' radio engineering troops deployed on the former base of the 40th Radio Engineering Brigade of Ukraine's Air Force.

Support UP or become our patron!