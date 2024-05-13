One civilian killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

At least one person was killed and four others were injured in Russian attacks on border areas of Kharkiv Oblast on 13 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: At about 16:40 the Russians struck a farm in the settlement of Korotychi in the Kharkiv district.

A civilian man was killed, three others were injured. The details are being specified.

Meanwhile, following a Russian attack on the settlement of Lyptsi, medics provided an injured 71-year-old woman with medical assistance and took her to hospital.

Background:

On 10 May it was revealed that Russian occupation troops have intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, and intense battles are ongoing there. The Russians occupied a number of settlements in the grey zone. Ukrainian forces are transferring additional reserves to Kharkiv Oblast.

The evacuation of civilians from border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast is ongoing. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

