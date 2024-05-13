All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 13 May 2024, 17:57
One civilian killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
Aftermath of russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast State Administration

At least one person was killed and four others were injured in Russian attacks on border areas of Kharkiv Oblast on 13 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: At about 16:40 the Russians struck a farm in the settlement of Korotychi in the Kharkiv district.

A civilian man was killed, three others were injured. The details are being specified.

Meanwhile, following a Russian attack on the settlement of Lyptsi, medics provided an injured 71-year-old woman with medical assistance and took her to hospital.

Background: 

  • On 10 May it was revealed that Russian occupation troops have intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, and intense battles are ongoing there. The Russians occupied a number of settlements in the grey zone. Ukrainian forces are transferring additional reserves to Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The evacuation of civilians from border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast is ongoing. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

