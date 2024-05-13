Poland and Ukraine continue agrarian talks – ambassador

Vasyl Zvarych, Ukrainian ambassador in Poland, reports that Warsaw has not halted negotiations on agrarian issues with Kyiv, and they are ongoing "on all levels".

Source: Zvarych for Polish media commenting on a statement by Michał Kołodziejczak, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland, about an alleged end of talks with Ukraine due to the criminal case against Mykola Solskyi, former minister of agriculture of Ukraine; as reported by Ukrinform and European Pravda

Details: Zvarych noted that the negotiations would not be halted, but one particular meeting would be postponed.

Quote: "The negotiations will not be halted since the discussions are ongoing at all levels, including the embassy level. Due to certain objective reasons there is a need to postpone the meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish ministers of agriculture until later, when an official representative of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine is chosen to participate in such a meeting.

But I would like to assure you that the interest to continue the meetings at the level of profile ministries with the engagement of farmer’s associations of the two countries remains high, and this dialogue is productive."

Kołodziejczak told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna media outlet on 13 May that Warsaw had halted the talks on agricultural issues due to the resignation of Mykola Solskyi, the former minister of agriculture of Ukraine, and the criminal case against him.

"The negotiations with Kyiv have been halted because we will not negotiate with people accused of corruption," Kołodziejczak claimed.

The next round of Ukrainian-Polish negotiations on agrarian issues was supposed to be held on 14 May but has been cancelled.

