Estonia is seriously considering sending troops to Ukraine – advisor to Estonian President

Madis Roll, the advisor to the President of Estonia for National Security, states that the Estonian government is "seriously" discussing the possibility of sending troops to the west of Ukraine.

Source: Roll in an interview for the Breaking Defense portal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Roll noted that the Estonian government is currently analysing a potential deployment of troops in Ukraine and would like to do it within a full NATO mission "to show broader combined strength and determination".

"Discussions are ongoing. We should be looking at all the possibilities. We shouldn’t have our minds restricted as to what we can do," he said.

Roll stressed that Estonia is ready to potentially send its troops to the west of Ukraine within a smaller coalition but it’s "not unthinkable" that NATO nations opposed to such a move would change their minds "as time goes on".

Estonian officials have voiced their approval of the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Background:

In March, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas refused to guarantee that the Estonian Defence Forces will not be deployed to Ukraine. Kyllike Sillaste-Elling, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, urged NATO to be more open to this idea.

At the end of February following the meeting of presidents and the heads of governments of about 20 European states in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had proposed to the Western states to send their troops to Ukraine.

