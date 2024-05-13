Evacuation of two more settlements in Sumy Oblast begins

Evacuation of people from the cities of Bilopillia and Vorozhba has begun in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The relevant order was signed by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA), Volodymyr Artiukh.

Quote: "We have to protect our residents. This is our main task set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is not a forced evacuation, but an early voluntary evacuation from those settlements where the number of attacks has significantly increased."

The residents are currently being notified of the evacuation in the hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Residents of Bilopillya and Vorozhba who wish to evacuate, especially families with children, should contact their authorities and heads of hromadas. The evacuated population will be accommodated in places of compact residence in the oblast.

In addition, the evacuation of the population from hromadas within a 5-km zone from the border with Russia, which began in July 2023, continues in the oblast. Residents of 115 border settlements in 15 hromadas in 4 districts of the oblast, which are under constant hostile fire, are eligible for evacuation.

The OMA recalled that from January to April, 40 residents were killed by Russian attacks and airstrikes in Sumy Oblast, and 110 were injured, including 13 children.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reported in his evening address on 13 May that the Russians sent sabotage and reconnaissance groups and launched attacks on Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

