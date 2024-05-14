All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces comb buildings in Vovchansk – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 14 May 2024, 00:03
Ukrainian Soldier. Stock Photo: 117th Separate Mechanised Brigade

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks and are combing through the urban area of Vovchansk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 23:00 on 13 May

Quote: "In the north of Ukraine, in Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts, the situation has not changed significantly; there have been no changes in the condition and position of the troops.

On the Kharkiv front, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the following areas: Novaya Tovolzhanka (Russia);  Vovchansk - Shebekino (Russia); Vovchansk - Hatyshche; Vovchansk - Murom; Starytsia - Strilecha; Hlyboke - Pylna; Hlyboke - Hlyboke; and Lyptsi.

Ukrainian defenders are combing through the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continues, but the situation is under control. The enemy's losses amounted to 164 personnel and 25 pieces of equipment."

Details: The General Staff reported that 148 combat clashes had taken place on the frontline since the beginning of the day; the Russians launched six missile strikes, 30 airstrikes using 40 guided aerial bombs, almost 300 attacks by kamikaze drones and fired over 2,500 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 22 Russian attacks near Lyman Pershyi - Synkivka, Vilshanka - Synkivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoiehorivka, and Ploshchanka - Makiivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack near Chervonopopivka - Ivanivka and improved the tactical situation in some areas.

On the Sivershchyna front, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 15 Russian attacks near Lysychansk - Bilohorivka, Novodruzhesk - Bilohorivka, Vesele - Verkhnokamianske, Zolotarivka - Verkhnokamianske, Vesele - Rozdolivka, and Mykolaivka - Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 35 Russian attacks near Bakhmut - Ivanivske, Bakhmut - Klishchiivka, and Odradivka - Klishchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 33 Russian attacks near Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne - Yevhenivka, Ocheretyne - Kalynove, and Arkhanhelske - Novooleksandrivka. In order to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders, the positions of the Defence Forces were changed in some areas due to intense Russian fire.

On the Kurakhove front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near Staromykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, and Slavne - Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian units are holding the line, with no losses of positions.

On the Vremivka front,  Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks near Solodke - Vodiane, Zavitne Bazhannia - Staromaiorske, and Volodyne - Staromaiorske. Despite the Russian pressure, no positions were lost.

On the Prydniprovskyi front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky.

There are no significant changes on other fronts.

The Russians lost more than 800 soldiers over the past day. Ukrainian troops destroyed and damaged nine tanks and 28 armoured combat vehicles, as well as shot down 212 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast war
