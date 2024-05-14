All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We need 5 or 6 more Patriots for Ukraine − Danish Prime Minister

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 09:41
We need 5 or 6 more Patriots for Ukraine − Danish Prime Minister
Patriot air defence systems. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the Patriot air defence systems that European countries have would be best kept in Ukraine and called for the transfer of these systems to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German TV news service Tagesschau

Quote from Frederiksen at a press conference with the leaders of Sweden, Germany, Finland, Iceland and Norway: "These systems are in Europe. It is better to have air defence systems in Ukraine than in NATO countries."

Advertisement:

Details: She said that Ukraine "needs five or six more Patriot systems."

The Danish prime minister also highlighted Ukraine's need for ammunition, saying that "Ukrainians need more".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Denmarkaid for Ukraineair defence
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Denmark
Denmark allocates €34 million for humanitarian aid for Ukraine
Danish ambassador is optimistic about delivery of F-16s to Ukraine this summer
Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, delivers 2 patrol boats to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: