We need 5 or 6 more Patriots for Ukraine − Danish Prime Minister

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the Patriot air defence systems that European countries have would be best kept in Ukraine and called for the transfer of these systems to Kyiv.

Quote from Frederiksen at a press conference with the leaders of Sweden, Germany, Finland, Iceland and Norway: "These systems are in Europe. It is better to have air defence systems in Ukraine than in NATO countries."

Details: She said that Ukraine "needs five or six more Patriot systems."

The Danish prime minister also highlighted Ukraine's need for ammunition, saying that "Ukrainians need more".

Following requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU governments called last month for more air defence systems to be provided to Kyiv.

Germany pledged to provide an additional Patriot battery, while Spain said it would supply missiles for these systems. Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said that Ukraine has already received these missiles.

Also, according to media reports, the German government is persuading the US to supply Ukraine with at least one more Patriot system.

