Putin to visit China for meeting with Xi Jinping in May

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will visit China in May 2024 for talks with Xi Jinping, potentially being his first foreign trip as Kremlin chief following the "presidential elections".

Source: Reuters with reference to its sources

Details: One of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that "Putin will visit China [in May]".

Reuters noted that these details were independently confirmed by four other sources, also speaking anonymously.

The Kremlin declined to comment, whereas the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foreign diplomats and observers said they expect Putin to make China his first stop after reelection. Putin's official inauguration is expected to take place around 7 May.

Reuters pointed out that Putin told journalists on Sunday that Russia and China share a similar global outlook, have strong relations, partly due to Putin and the Chinese leader's strong personal relationship, and that Moscow and Beijing will continue to develop ties in the coming years.

"The two leaders have often touted their close personal friendship and have met over 40 times, most recently in October when Putin was the guest of honour at China's Belt and Road summit in Beijing," Reuters added.

Background:

Earlier, Politico found out that Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in early May.

Xi Jinping congratulated Putin on being reelected as Russian President and stated that China is committed to maintaining a close relationship with Russia to advance their partnership.

