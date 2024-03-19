All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin to visit China for meeting with Xi Jinping in May

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 19 March 2024, 12:13
Putin to visit China for meeting with Xi Jinping in May
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will visit China in May 2024 for talks with Xi Jinping, potentially being his first foreign trip as Kremlin chief following the "presidential elections".

Source: Reuters with reference to its sources

Details: One of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that "Putin will visit China [in May]". 

Advertisement:

Reuters noted that these details were independently confirmed by four other sources, also speaking anonymously. 

The Kremlin declined to comment, whereas the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foreign diplomats and observers said they expect Putin to make China his first stop after reelection. Putin's official inauguration is expected to take place around 7 May. 

Reuters pointed out that Putin told journalists on Sunday that Russia and China share a similar global outlook, have strong relations, partly due to Putin and the Chinese leader's strong personal relationship, and that Moscow and Beijing will continue to develop ties in the coming years.

"The two leaders have often touted their close personal friendship and have met over 40 times, most recently in October when Putin was the guest of honour at China's Belt and Road summit in Beijing," Reuters added.

Background:

  • Earlier, Politico found out that Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in early May.
  • Xi Jinping congratulated Putin on being reelected as Russian President and stated that China is committed to maintaining a close relationship with Russia to advance their partnership.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinXi JinpingRussiaChina
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Putin
Erdoğan congratulates Putin with "victory" on sham elections and mentions talks with Ukraine
Putin wants to use "record election victory" to prolong war in Ukraine – ISW
US wants to recognise Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, claiming Putin illegitimate
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: